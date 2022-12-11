Jamie Kirkpatrick had given the hosts a 1-0 first-half lead at the Falkirk Stadium, but a resurgent Strollers side fought back in the second 45 to emerge with all three points, Alieau Faye, Louis Kennedy and own goal from Connor Greene all coming within the final 18 minutes.

Winger Churchill, who has returned on loan from East of Scotland Premier outfit Broxburn, made an immediate impact from the subs' bench as he played his part in the visitors' third of the afternoon and gaffer Jardine is delighted to have him back in his ranks.

"With having so many players out it's been great to get a couple in on loan which will hopefully help over the next few weeks," Jardine told the Evening News. "Churchy has come back from Broxburn and having been here before he knows how we work and vice versa. Willie Sandford has also joined from St Johnstone where he's found it difficult to break into the first team. Hopefully getting minutes under his belt with us will be as beneficial to him as it will be us.

Strollers boss Gary Jardine.

"After a couple of defeats on the bounce it was great, first and foremost, to get back to winning ways and pick up all three points. Through injuries and suspensions we had seven players missing so that made it all the more pleasing. With Shire having a new manager we didn't know what to expect, although he had said he wanted to them to be hard to beat, which they were. We lost a really slack goal from our perspective early on but I thought we played well enough without creating enough clear-cut chances. Churchill and (Euan) Valentine gave us an injection of energy from the bench and played their part in getting us the victory.