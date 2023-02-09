For Civil Service Strollers defender Baris Ozturk, it was all a bit too close to home. His family elected to leave Scotland for a new life in Istanbul when Ozturk was just five-years-old where he remained for the next decade and a half.

However, the now 21-year-old returned to his country of birth last February where he works part-time in a coffee shop at the top of the Capital's Elm Row. He is also hoping to enrol on a college course with aspirations of becoming a fully-qualified electrician.

And although he played in Strollers' 1-0 defeat to Cumbernauld Colts in the Lowland League on Tuesday night, his attention is fixated on the harrowing events emerging from a country where he has spent the vast majority of his life.

Baris Ozturk in action for Strollers this season.

Following an initial ten-minute conversation, the youngster called back shortly after to inform this reporter he had received news that an ex-team-mate and friend, 23-year-old Saruhan Bolat, who he had played alongside while representing Istakil Spor, had tragically died in the earthquake.

Bolat had been in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras when the disaster occurred.

"He was a good friend and team-mate," Ozturk explained. "I shared a room with him for a year while I was playing for the club and we remained in contact even though I came back to Scotland last year. I'm just shocked by what's happening. It's horrible to watch it all unfold right before your eyes. You feel so helpless knowing that there's nothing you can do.

"It's not just being trapped under all the rubble, it's so cold over there right now and for the people who are still alive, they also need food and water. It's going to take so long for the country to recover from this.

"My family are still in Istanbul so they are okay at this moment in time. But I am in contact with them every day as it is a worry and I do hope to go back there in the summer. It's hard to put into words what has happened.”

Little more than 24 hours after the earthquake, the courageous Ozturk played 90 minutes of Strollers' narrow loss to Cumbernauld at Christie Gillies Park. And he intends to pull on the jersey once more when Hearts B visit this weekend where there will also be a collection for food and clothing that will be sent directly to Turkey.

"I played on Tuesday night and felt I did okay," Ozturk said. "When you play football, it takes your mind off other things off the pitch. I want to play on Saturday against Hearts too and do my part for the team. It's a big game. But off the pitch we're doing an appeal where people coming to the game can donate items that will help with the rescue efforts out in Turkey so it would be great to see everyone play their part."