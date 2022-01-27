Civil Service Strollers hit hard by injuries and suspensions for Rangers b test
Civil Service Strollers boss Gary Jardine has revealed he is struggling for bodies ahead of tomorrow's visit of Rangers B.
Victory at Christie Gilles Park for the sixth-placed hosts would see them move to within two points of their opponents.
However, Jardine admits his options are limited with regards to team selection.
“Like everyone we've got a few injuries and niggles to contend with so that, coupled with suspensions, and Jack Brydon going back to Hibs, has left us short," Jardine explained.
“But the players are looking forward to testing themselves and hopefully we can produce a performance that will see us pick up the points.
“It's another massive challenge but one we are looking forward to.
“Last week didn't go our way against Spartans, but there were positives to take and getting back to winning ways in the cup on Tuesday against Armadale Thistle was extremely pleasing."