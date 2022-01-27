Civil Service Strollers hit hard by injuries and suspensions for Rangers b test

Jack Brydon's return to Hibs is a blow for Civil Service Strollers

Victory at Christie Gilles Park for the sixth-placed hosts would see them move to within two points of their opponents.

However, Jardine admits his options are limited with regards to team selection.

“Like everyone we've got a few injuries and niggles to contend with so that, coupled with suspensions, and Jack Brydon going back to Hibs, has left us short," Jardine explained.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“But the players are looking forward to testing themselves and hopefully we can produce a performance that will see us pick up the points.

“It's another massive challenge but one we are looking forward to.