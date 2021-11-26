Civil Service Strollers hoping for a ‘bit of magic’ as Peterhead come to Capital

Defender Jonathan Moffat, right, will need to be on form for Civil Service Strollers

The Lowland league outfit ran out 4-2 winners at League Two opponents Cowdenbeath in the previous round and are sure to provide a stern test for Jim McInally's men.

Strollers, who have reached the third round of the competition for the first time in their history, have enjoyed a fine run of form in the Lowland League this year and are one of only two sides to inflict defeat on runaway leaders Bonnyrigg Rose.

And while Jardine admits tomorrow’s match at Christie Gilles Park is likely to be his players' toughest assignment of the season, he insists there is an air of confidence about his squad.

"Everyone at the club has been looking forward to this weekend since beating Cowdenbeath in the last round," he told the Edinburgh Evening News.

"For the club to be in the third round is a great achievement in itself and you could say the last round was our cup final.

"However, come 3pm tomorrow we'll be giving it our best shot to try and progress further. We know it's a huge ask, Peterhead are an established League One club with some top players and a manager who knows the game inside out.