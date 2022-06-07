Civil Service Strollers president reveals how his club voted on 19-team Lowland League B team proposal

The three Premiership clubs have been admitted as guest teams after a secret ballot resulted in an 8-8 split between member clubs, but Lowland League chairman Thomas Brown’s casting vote proved decisive.

Pryde has confirmed that Strollers voted against but says all three colts teams will nevertheless receive a warm welcome at Christie Gillies Park next season.

Writing on the club’s Facebook page, he said: “We now know that we will have Cowdenbeath and Tranent, as well as three guest clubs in the Lowland League next season, so a warm welcome to them all.

Civil Service Strollers chairman Russell Pryde wants more promotion and relegation

“We didn’t vote for guest clubs as we feel the pyramid should be respected, but football beats politics and we look forward to welcoming Celtic, Hearts and Rangers as warmly as anyone else to Christie Gillies Park this coming season.

“I just hope the ‘jam tomorrow’ on offer of fairer promotion/relegation across the pyramid now comes to fruition.”

Strollers finished their season in April and are already back for pre-season training as manager Gary Jardine looks to emulate an impressive seventh-placed finish in 2022/23.