Confirmed: James McPake appointed the manager of Dundee

Dundee have confirmed the appointment of James McPake as their new manager with Jimmy Nicholl arriving as his assistant.

Former club captain McPake took over on a caretaker basis for the final game of the season following Jim McIntyre's sacking.

James McPake has been announced as the next manager of Dundee.

He has now been charged with leading the Dens Park side back to the Ladbrokes Premiership following their relegation after being given the job on a rolling contract.

Nicholl arrives from St Mirren, where he was part of Oran Kearney's backroom team.

