"We are winning games just now and enjoying our football which always helps, but it's a great place to be just now.

Rose came into the match at Prestonfield six points ahead of second place Penicuik, with the visitors having a game in hand.

The Cuikie could have pulled to within three points of Rose but dropped down to fourth as Crossgates and Sauchie leapfrogged them in the table.

McMullan produced a ruthless midway through the first half to put Rose ahead, before Stevie McLeish's side went down to ten men when Andy Mair was shown a red card after clashing with Mark Stowe.

"It was tight going into the game with them having a game in hand. The win has put a wee bit of a space between the two teams," said McMullan.

"I thought we were brilliant, even before the red card, there was a 10 to 15 minute spell at the start of the game where it was a bit hectic but we managed to settle on the ball and we got the goal.

"Even when they had eleven, I thought we were pretty dominant. I don't think they could have many complaints about the red card. He was obviously a wee bit frustrated and he went in with his head to [Mark] Stowe, you can't really argue with that."

Second half goals from Greg Macpherson, Mark Stowe and Conor McKenzie ensured a comprehensive victory for Rose.

McMullan crossed the divide from Bo’ness United to Linlithgow Rose last season. The 23-year-old spent just a few months at Newtown Park before making the move up the road to Prestonfield with John Millar, who left the BUs as assistant manager to link up with Herd as his number two at Prestonfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The goalscoring midfielder hasn’t looked back since then, and is excited by what Rose could potentially achieve over the next few seasons with promotion to the Lowland League their immediate aim.

McMullan continued: “I'm very glad I made the move to Linlithgow, it's a brilliant club and the boys are outstanding, I am just loving my football just now. All the people behind the scenes, the committee, Stuarty the kitman, and then in the dressing room Herdy, John and Eamon [Fullerton] are brilliant with the boys, and the boys themselves, there isn't a bad guy in the dressing room. Everyone comes in to training, works hard, has a laugh and goes up the road.

"We are winning games just now and enjoying our football which always helps, but it's a great place to be just now.