Connor Young has been on fire so far this season for Edinburgh City. Picture: Ryan O'Donnell.

Edinburgh City boss Michael McIndoe was full of praise for his young squad as they made it back-to-back league wins for the first time this season.

Connor Young's second-half strike was enough to see off visitors Clyde at Meadowbank, a result that moves the Citizens up to sixth in the standings. The Capital men ran out 2-0 winners over Forfar in their previous home outing eight days ago.

"It was a really professional performance - aggressive, good flowing football at the right times creating three or four one v ones and yet again Connor Young comes up with the goods as usual," McIndoe said afterwards. "But there were a lot of good performances all over the pitch. We're the top possession team in the league, the fittest as far am I'm concerned, we have the top goalscorer, the best assist and probably the youngest which is really pleasing when you put those topics together. But we've got to keep building - we're not happy where we are in the league, we need to be higher it's as simple as that."

Meanwhile, Bonnyrigg Rose turned in a terrific performance to honour late chairman Charlie Kirkwood.

The New Dundas Park side saw off Elgin City 2-0 in Midlothian with goals either side of half-time from Angus Mailer and Mark Ferrie.

Rose manager Calum Elliot admitted it had been a tough seven days for everyone connected with the club following Kirkwood's passing last Friday.

"It's been quite an emotional week but we've had to make sure we stay professional," Elliot said. "We know how much the game meant to so many people here and I thought the boys stepped up and put in probably the performance of the season. It could and should have been more - I don't think Tom (Ritchie) has had a save to make so I thought we thoroughly deserved to win.

"I thought every aspect of our game was at top level. We are a good side and when we play like we did we can cause teams a lot of problems. We knew the importance of getting a win, especially for Charlie's family and the boys stepped up and delivered that. It was the least we could do as Charlie did so much for the club. We can't stop here, we have to keep moving forward and prepare for next week at Stranraer which is going to be a tough one after their result (win at East Fife)."

Elsewhere, Spartans secured a much-needed win as they swept aside Forfar 3-0.

Dougie Samuel's men had been without a victory since the middle of September but goals from Cameron Russell, Brogan Walls and a Blair Henderson penalty at Station Park sealed all three points.