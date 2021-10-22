Covid recovery for Edinburgh City boss Gary Naysmith ahead of challenging Bo'ness United test in Scottish Cup

Edinburgh manager Gary Naysmith. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The former Hearts and Everton full-back was confined to his house and a notable absentee as his side went down 3-2 to League Two leaders Kelty Hearts last Friday.

However, he is fit and able to resume his duties for tomorrow's visit of Lowland League outfit Bo'ness United on Scottish Cup second-round duty.

"I was gutted to miss the Kelty match last Friday due to Covid," Naysmith told the Evening News. "It wasn't an ideal situation for the staff, the players or myself but we all had to deal with the situation and get on with it. On reflection, I think there were aspects of our game where we did well and there were other aspects where we need to do better and I have spoken to the players about this when we returned to training earlier this week.

Bo'ness manager Max Christie

"It will be a difficult game tomorrow. Bo'ness have nothing to lose and everything to gain and they won't be coming here just to make up the numbers. They themselves will see this as an opportunity to progress and we will be treating them with the respect they deserve.

"I have known Max Christie a long time and he is a good friend. He has a good squad of players, many of whom have played senior professional football so they will provide a tough test for us.

"The challenge for teams like ourselves is to go as far as we can and hopefully get a big game further down the line. That suits everyone involved at lower league clubs."

Elsewhere, Lowland League outfit Civil Service Strollers will pit their wits against struggling Cowdenbeath at Central Park.

Strollers have enjoyed fine form in Scottish football's fifth tier and currently sit joint second alongside city rivals Spartans.

The Blue Brazil, meanwhile, are at the foot of the League Two table having won just one of their ten fixtures.

Strollers boss Gary Jardine said: "Since getting through against Golspie the boys have been looking forward to the second round and being able to play against league opposition makes it that wee bit more special. In the last couple of seasons we have gone out to league opposition so hopefully it will be third time lucky.

"Cowdenbeath haven't had a great return points-wise so far this season, however, having watched a few of their games back and speaking to others it appears they are in a false position in the league. For us though it would be great to make history for the club and while it's a huge task, it's one we'll give our very best shot. Anything can happen in the cup."

Lowland League leaders Bonnyrigg Rose will fancy their chances of progressing to the third round when they take on divisional rivals East Stirlingshire at the Falkirk Stadium.

Manager Robbie Horn said: “It's a massive cup tie for both teams. Shire have done well this season and that's credit to Derek (Ure) as he has had to deal with a number of players leaving in the summer. If we perform to the levels we can then hopefully we can go through to the next round.”