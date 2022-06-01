Craig Gordon heroics not enough as Scotland goalkeeper is left exposed too often against Ukraine

The Hearts goalkeeper pulled off the kind of world-class saves those of a maroon persuasion have become accustomed to, but was left exposed too many times and sloppy defending ultimately gifted Ukraine their passage to the play-off final in Cardiff on Sunday.

Gordon will be 43 when the 2026 World Cup finals are held in Canada, Mexico and the United States. His chance to achieve an outstanding career ambition now looks to be over, but he can take personal pride in his own performance.

Lanky Read Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was wonderfully likened to a spider after his match-winning performance in the Champions League final against Liverpool because he seemed to be armed with eight limbs, one of them always in the right place to keep the ball out of the night.

Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon makes another save at Hampden, but he was left exposed too often. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA

It’s a description that often fits with Gordon performances. Three times he was called on to keep Scotland alive in the first half before he couldn’t keep up the one-man barricade all night.

The first on eight minutes came when former Hearts defender Aaron Hickey was caught on his heels at right wing-back, allowing Viktor Tsygankov to run across him and shoot first-time from the edge of the box. Gordon, winning his 67th cap, stretched to help it over the top with the tips of his fingers.

On 16 minutes the veteran was at it again, this time his upper right arm denying Andriy Yarmolenko from point-blank range with an incredible block. The 39-year-old quickly bounced up to prevent the ball from trickling across the line.

Just three minutes later he had to come sharply off his line to make a smothering stop, bailing out Scott McTominay after the Manchester United midfielder, deployed at right centre-back, had dribbled out of defence and lost possession.

Gordon could do little about the goals either side of half time, his defence failing to deal with a simple long ball over the top and inviting Yarmolenko to control beautifully and deftly lob the exposed No1.

Hickey and McTominay were then out-jumped at the back post by Roman Yaremchuk for the second just three minutes into the second half.

He made another routine stop low to his left before Scotland pulled themselves off the canvass in a bid to make a game of it.

Gordon used his shins to prevent Viktor Tsygankov from giving Ukraine a third after he twisted past the flat-footed Hanley.