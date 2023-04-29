Currie Star youth footballers enjoy success on the international stage

A squad of 17 players, aged 14 and 15, travelled with parents and coaches to Gramsbergen to take on teams from not only the host nation but also Belgium and Denmark. Currie were the sole Scottish representatives in a tournament being staged for the third time and on the first occasion since the coronavirus pandemic struck in 2020.

They won all their group games and then in the final, to the delight of coaches Spencer Misstear, Ewan MacKenzie, Tris Roberts and Neil McConnachie, they won 1-0 against LSC 1890 from Sneek in the Netherlands to finish unbeaten over the tournament’s two days.

The team played in kit provided by new sponsors CGI, an IT and business services company. Misstear, who works for the sponsors, said: “The tournament was a fantastic experience for the boys and everyone involved at the club. We’d worked hard to raise money for the trip including a special auction that raised around £1700 thanks to a host of donations including from Turnhouse golf club who hosted the event. We not only achieved on the field but made new and lasting friendships off the pitch also.”

Currie Star 2008s won the trophy in the Netherlands

The successful Currie Star squad comprised Stanley Conn, Sam Easton, Ellie Butler, Archie Johnston, Charlie Misstear, Daniel McConnachie, Sam Roberts, Luce Elder, Stephen O’Neill, Calum MacKenzie, Zac Miller, Rory Murray Daniel Hardingham, Jamie Rutherford and Rory Graham.

Formed in 1997, Currie Star are based at Dovecote Park, Kingsknowe, where they have club rooms adjacent to 1 x 11-a-side pitch and 3 x 7-a-side pitches. They also use community facilities at Malleny Park, Balerno. The club have established strong links with local partners including Play2Learn, Heriot Watt University and the SFA . There is also a partnership with Kingsknowe golf club allowing opportunities for young players to broaden their sporting horizons.

