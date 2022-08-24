Danny Handling hat-trick for FC Edinburgh sees off gutsy Stranraer in SPFL Trust Trophy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Hibs attacker got the ball rolling at Meadowbank midway through the first half with a quite sublime free-kick that clipped the underside of the crossbar on its way in.

However, the League Two outfit equalised just three minutes later when Josh Walker advanced in on Sam Ramsbottom and rounded the goalkeeper before slotting into the empty net.

But it was that man Handling who restored Alan Maybury's side the advantage four minutes before the break, placing the ball into the bottom right-hand corner of the goal from 12 yards.

Danny Handling was the hat-trick hero for FC Edinburgh. Picture: Tommy Lee.

And the 28-year-old completed his hat-trick in the 50th minute with another sumptuous free-kick to put Edinburgh 3-1 to the good.