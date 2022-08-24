Danny Handling hat-trick for FC Edinburgh sees off gutsy Stranraer in SPFL Trust Trophy
Danny Handling's hat-trick was enough to see FC Edinburgh overcome Stranraer 3-2 in the SPFL Trust Trophy second round.
The former Hibs attacker got the ball rolling at Meadowbank midway through the first half with a quite sublime free-kick that clipped the underside of the crossbar on its way in.
However, the League Two outfit equalised just three minutes later when Josh Walker advanced in on Sam Ramsbottom and rounded the goalkeeper before slotting into the empty net.
But it was that man Handling who restored Alan Maybury's side the advantage four minutes before the break, placing the ball into the bottom right-hand corner of the goal from 12 yards.
Most Popular
-
1
Draw and cash details as Hearts learn who they can meet in Europa Conference League
-
2
Europa League and Conference League draw date, time and TV channel as Hearts eye qualification
-
3
Hearts debrief: Shankland's great gesture; Outstanding Devlin; Linesman's big call
-
4
Hearts v FC Zurich: TV channel; kick-off time; team news; form guide; odds
-
5
How the Hearts players rated in Europa League exit to FC Zurich
And the 28-year-old completed his hat-trick in the 50th minute with another sumptuous free-kick to put Edinburgh 3-1 to the good.
The visitors continued to pose a threat and grabbed a late consolation through Luke Watt's fine finish, but the hosts held on to advance to the third round.