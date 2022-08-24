News you can trust since 1873
Danny Handling hat-trick for FC Edinburgh sees off gutsy Stranraer in SPFL Trust Trophy

Danny Handling's hat-trick was enough to see FC Edinburgh overcome Stranraer 3-2 in the SPFL Trust Trophy second round.

By Neil McGlade
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 10:08 pm
The former Hibs attacker got the ball rolling at Meadowbank midway through the first half with a quite sublime free-kick that clipped the underside of the crossbar on its way in.

However, the League Two outfit equalised just three minutes later when Josh Walker advanced in on Sam Ramsbottom and rounded the goalkeeper before slotting into the empty net.

But it was that man Handling who restored Alan Maybury's side the advantage four minutes before the break, placing the ball into the bottom right-hand corner of the goal from 12 yards.

Danny Handling was the hat-trick hero for FC Edinburgh. Picture: Tommy Lee.

And the 28-year-old completed his hat-trick in the 50th minute with another sumptuous free-kick to put Edinburgh 3-1 to the good.

The visitors continued to pose a threat and grabbed a late consolation through Luke Watt's fine finish, but the hosts held on to advance to the third round.

