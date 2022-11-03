The Midlothian club formed a partnership with data analytics platform PlayerData at the beginning of their East of Scotland Premier campaign at a five-figure cost.

The GPS technology is tracked through a device which players wear in training and matches.

“It’s good because we can talk to the boys about what they have done in games and what they’ve not done in games, and there is no hiding place now,” said Cuikie boss McLeish.

Penicuik Athletic manager Stevie McLeish

“For instance, you can look at a game and say we won 5-1, and we ran on average 8.5km, and then the next week we could get beat 1-0 and the average distance was say, 6.5km – there’s your problem in that game you were working hard and in this game you weren’t.

“It’s not quite like having another player but it gives you a lot of insight, and the boys really buy into it; they love looking at their heat maps, their distances, how fast they have run, how many sprints and accelerations they have had, they all like that and there is a competitive edge to it – not just as a tea – but individually as well, they look at themselves and go ‘I can do better than that’.

“It’s how you use the data, that’s important, it’s all about your interpretation of the data and then you can talk to the players about what the data means.

“It’s so much more affordable and accessible for any club, that not to have at it seems a bit daft. The investment is worth it, and I think the players will benefit from it as the season progresses.”

Penicuik host Haddington Athletic tomorrow, a club McLeish previously managed.

He added: “I really like the way Haddington play; I think they have a good young squad who will do really well this year and for years to come as well.