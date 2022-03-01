David Goodwillie returns to Clyde on loan from Raith Rovers

David Goodwillie has left Raith Rovers for Clyde. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The striker has returned to League One Clyde on a domestic loan until the end of the season where he was club captain before signing on at Stark’s Park on the last day of the transfer window.

The move caused an outburst of fury among the Raith Rovers faithful due to the 32-year-old having been ruled to be a rapist in a civil court hearing in 2016.

An appeal was upheld the following year.

The furore caused the board at the Kirkcaldy club to reverse their decision and chairman John Sim released an apology which stated that Goodwillie would not in fact play for manager John McGlynn’s side.

The Rovers boss confirmed that the deal had gone through, and a club statement added: “The club can confirm that we have agreed terms with Clyde FC for a loan arrangement for David Goodwillie until the end of the current season.