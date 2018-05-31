David Hopkin leaves Livingston after rejecting new contract offer

David Hopkin is to leave Livingston only 11 days after guiding the West Lothian club back to the Premiership.

Speculation had been rife about the former Scotland midfielder’s future after Livingston’s play-off victory over Partick Thistle which relegated the Glasgow outfit to the Championship, his name linked with a number of clubs including Carlisle, Bradford and St Mirren.

Livingston had hoped to persuade him to stay, but today the club revealed that following discussions with Hopkin, they’d accepted he wouldn’t be renewing his contract as manager.

Hopkin’s assistant David Martindale will take charge of football affairs at the Tony Macaroni Arena in the meantime, with Livingston disclosing they’ve been considering other candidates in anticipation of his departure.

A statement on the club’s website said: “David is aware of the speculation around other positions, and although he has been open and transparent and not accepted any other role at this time, he feels that the longer this continues the more it will undermine the success that he and the coaching staff have achieved.

“His decision is not the consequence of an unacceptable offer or budget, but is based purely on personal circumstances. Which we fully respect and acknowledge.

“The club has been assessing other candidates in the knowledge that David would potentially move on, and will take time to consider these options.

“We would like to put on record our deep gratitude for David’s efforts in guiding us back to the Premiership, and wish him well whatever the outcome of his future talks.”