David Martindale still focused on top-six Premiership finish for Livingston

Livi lost 1-0 to St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on Saturday, Callum Hendry scoring the only goal of the game in the third minute from the penalty spot after he was adjudged to have been caught by Jack Fitzwater's elbow as they challenged for an aerial ball.

The decision frustrated Martindale, who felt Murray Davidson had been offside in the build-up to the incident, while he was also enraged by the "horrendous" choice not to award his team a spot-kick for a potential handball by Dan Cleary.

And Martindale is hoping that his players can put the decisions and defeat to one side and beat Motherwell next Saturday to give themselves a chance of grasping a third successive top-six finish. They also need either Hibernian or Ross County not to win, away to Hearts and Aberdeen respectively.

Livingston manager David Martindale complains to referee Kevin Clancy at full time

He said: "We've given ourselves a fighting chance. We can only control what we can control.

"It's a huge game next week, but I am just bitterly disappointed that we lost this game of football - and I don't mean that in a disrespectful way to St Johnstone, because they defended the final third very well.

"I praised the players as I feel sorry for them, I thought they controlled a large part of the game and Livingston were the better football team. But when you give the opposition a goal start it gives them something to hang on to and fair play to St Johnstone, I thought they defended their 18-yard box very well.

"We've still got a chance but it's out of our hands now. Looking before this fixture I felt that that would be the case going into the last game of the season and the permutations would all change. Who really knows who is going to make the top six?"

