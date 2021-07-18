David Martindale to look for reinforcements after Covid-hit Livingston's loss to Alloa

Livingston manager David Martindale will try to lift his players ahead of their midweek match against Raith Rovers

Livingston manager David Martindale will look for reinforcements after defeat by Alloa exacerbated his concerns over disruption caused by Covid-19 issues.

Late goals by Scott Taggart and Alan Trouten consigned Livi to a 2-1 Premier Sports Cup defeat at the Indodrill Stadium after Bruce Anderson's opener.

Livingston had to shut down the Tony Macaroni Arena on Thursday for a four-day period following an outbreak and Martindale admitted they missed some absent players.

Martindale, whose team host Group D leaders Raith Rovers on Wednesday, told LFC Live: "For want of a better word, we have had a boot up our bum. The boys need to take it on the chin.

"I wanted to train on Sunday but I can't because of Covid, we are not allowed in the building. We will get the boys back in on Monday and we will need to do a lot, lot better than that.

"I was really pleased with how pre-season was going up until Saturday and it's a blip, but it's a blip that I will fix very quickly because I am going to be looking for a couple of players to bring into the building. Because it shows you Covid could hit at any time, track and trace could hit at any time.