David McQueenie put through ‘all the emotions’ in thrilling win for Easthouses Lily

David McQueenie, Easthouses Lily manager

A captain’s brace from Ally Elliot, a goal from new signing Chris Robertson and Ryan McQueenie’s penalty secured the points in a thrilling contest.

Lily led 2-0 at half time, but within the space of six minutes early in the second half found themselves 3-2 down. Elliot’s winner came in the 90th minute.

McQueenie said: “In the first half we were outstanding. We were in total command.

“The g ame put me through all the emotions . But credit to the lads, we brought on subs and they cha nged the game. It’s a great three points.”

Preston Athletic came from a goal down to record a 3-1 win at Kinnoull, Paul Currie equalising with a penalty before Marc Malloy and Kieran Jack secured the three points.

Heriot-Watt University twice came from behind, thanks to Russell Cairns and Gregor Macdonald, to draw 2-2 at Burntisland.

In Conference A, Leith Athletic won 4-0 at Coldstream with goals from James Redpath, Craig Hume, Martin Maughan and Brodie MacKenzie. Edinburgh United and Dalkeith drew 0-0.

In the new Conference X, former Aberdeen defender Zander Diamond got off to a flying start as Syngenta boss as two late goal secured a 3-1 win at Bathgate Thistle.