David McQueenie put through ‘all the emotions’ in thrilling win for Easthouses Lily
Easthouses Lily boss David McQueenie admitted he was put through the emotional wringer after watching his team win 4-3 away to Edinburgh South in Conference B of the East of Scotland League First Division.
A captain’s brace from Ally Elliot, a goal from new signing Chris Robertson and Ryan McQueenie’s penalty secured the points in a thrilling contest.
Lily led 2-0 at half time, but within the space of six minutes early in the second half found themselves 3-2 down. Elliot’s winner came in the 90th minute.
McQueenie said: “In the first half we were outstanding. We were in total command.
“The g ame put me through all the emotions . But credit to the lads, we brought on subs and they cha nged the game. It’s a great three points.”
Preston Athletic came from a goal down to record a 3-1 win at Kinnoull, Paul Currie equalising with a penalty before Marc Malloy and Kieran Jack secured the three points.
Heriot-Watt University twice came from behind, thanks to Russell Cairns and Gregor Macdonald, to draw 2-2 at Burntisland.
In Conference A, Leith Athletic won 4-0 at Coldstream with goals from James Redpath, Craig Hume, Martin Maughan and Brodie MacKenzie. Edinburgh United and Dalkeith drew 0-0.
In the new Conference X, former Aberdeen defender Zander Diamond got off to a flying start as Syngenta boss as two late goal secured a 3-1 win at Bathgate Thistle.
Chris Sneddon and Ben Magee both scored twice in Pumpherston’s 4-1 victory away to Edinburgh College.