Debbi McCulloch looks back on her most memorable moments as Spartans Manager

Spartans manager Debbi McCulloch looks back on her favourite moments at the club as she prepares for her final game in the dugout.

McCulloch will take charge of her last game as manager on Sunday as the capital side host Montrose. After becoming the CEO of the Spartans Community Foundation last month, McCulloch has chosen to step down as manager in order to solely focus on her new job at the club.

This will decision will bring a big era to an end at the club. McCulloch originally took charge of the women’s side in April 2010 before stepping down in 2015. In 2018 she came back to lead the side once again where she has remained ever since.

In this time, she has led Spartans out on 290 occasions including four League Cup and Scottish Cup finals. In 2011 she guided the club to a second-place finish in the top tier and was also crowned as the SWPL Manager of the Year in 2014.

After such an illustrious career at Spartans, McCulloch has looked back on her time at the club to tell the Edinburgh Evening News her favourite moments, achievements, fixtures, and players from her decade-long spell.

Favourite moment

“For me, there are two that stand out,” she stated. “Back in 2014 beating Glasgow City 1-0 away from home was an incredible achievement and feeling. They had been undefeated for so long and it was one of those games where nobody believed that we could get anything out of it apart from us. I remember that week in training we trained specifically very well and I had a good feeling about the game. It was a historic moment for our club but also for the women’s game.

“Then last season, beating Celtic in the league cup was another special moment. Again, it was another moment that nobody expected us to progress. Our players dug deep and came away with a victory via penalties. Moments like that, you can’t buy them and those memories will live with me for a very, very long time.”

Spartans celebrate knocking Celtic out of the SWPL Cup last season. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

Best achievement

“Finishing runners-up was a huge achievement,” she explained. “Obviously, the season before we missed out on being champions of the league to Glasgow City on the last day. That would have been 2009, we played Glasgow City on the last day and whoever won were champions and they won it and went on to have a very successful period.

“Reaching league cup finals has always been a happy and successful journey. Again, we have knocked out teams who have been seen to be bigger than ourselves. We have reached multiple finals and despite not winning one, that journey has always been an extremely happy one.

“I’m in Zurich right now at FIFA Headquarters finishing off the FIFA mentorship programme. That has also been a real privilege and honour for me over the last 18 months. To be able to work with gold medalists, World Cup winners and European winners from across the world. It has been an experience I will never forget.”

Favourite player

“Oh wow, I honestly don’t think I could single a player out,” she said. “I have always tried to be consistent, lead with compassion and treat the players like I would like to be treated. That is embedded in my values as a person. I hope that have managed to achieve that. The last week or so has been massively overwhelming. Current players, ex-players and ex-members of staff have been texting and messaging me to thank me.

“I don’t think it is until you take a step back and reflect you see the impact and responsibility you have as a coach. Whatever level you are coaching at, you are ultimately helping to change people’s lives. I have never taken that for granted. Even though along the way there have been bumps and difficult moments, I have always tried to make sure that football doesn’t change me as a person. I will continue to stand by that as long as I am part of this world.”

Favourite fixture

“Before Hearts got into the top division, Hibs were always our biggest rival, our biggest test and challenge,” she added. “We have stood up to that very well. In some people’s world, it is not classified as a derby now but it always will be to anyone who is involved at Spartans and should be respected for that.

Sarah Clelland celebrates scoring past Hibs earlier this campaign. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

“It has been a long journey. From going to games where you could be 9-0 ahead at half-time to now where it is ferociously competitive. To see the changes and the growth in the game over that time has been nothing short of remarkable. I feel very honoured to be part of it.”

Overall experience

“It has been a rollercoaster but it has been one that I would get on every single day,” she stated. “I am going to hugely miss not being on the pitchside and hugely miss not being part of the team. I know this is the right decision not just for myself but for the club. It is a journey that I wouldn’t change and it has taught me so much as a person and a coach.

