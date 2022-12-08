The 20-year-old centre-back, who agreed a new contract with Robbie Horn's men last month until the end of the season, has been bowled over by those gathering on the terraces to cheer he and his team-mates on.

And there are more than a few familiar faces in attendance come rain, hail or shine.

"My family are my biggest fans so my mum, dad, little brother and my grandparents follow Bonnyrigg up and down the country," the 20-year-old told the Evening News. "They love it. Whenever we're chatting it's all about looking forward to the match on a Saturday. My grandad Bobby Clyde actually used to play for the club when he was younger so there's always been a soft spot there. It's funny how the way things work out. The whole family is football daft so everyone buys into it. My brother and two cousins also play so when I'm not playing, we're away watching them. We've got the backing from the fans and it definitely gives you that extra ten per cent on the pitch. They've been absolutely brilliant and you really appreciate it the numbers coming out."

Josh Grigor in action for Bonnyrigg Rose. Photo by Joe Gilhooley LRPS.

Grigor, who came through the Hearts academy, is enjoying every second of his time at New Dundas Park.

Ahead of Saturday's trip to East Fife, he added: "I want to play every week so I'm loving it. Since I've arrived at the club the gaffer and all the boys have been really good with me. I was in at the start of the season then dropped out for a wee bit, but that's me been playing the last few weeks. The games just can't come quick enough at the moment.

