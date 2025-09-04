Everything you need to know ahead of Scotland’s opening World Cup 2026 qualifier against Denmark.

Scotland will kickstart their latest bid to reach a World Cup finals for the first time since 1998 when they travel to Denmark this week.

Steve Clarke’s men will hope to build on what was a positive end to their UEFA Nations League campaign that consisted of a narrow home win against Croatia and an impressive win in Poland when their qualification programme gets underway. Over 27 years have passed since a Scotland squad containing the likes of Colin Hendry, John Collins and Paul Lambert reached the World Cup finals in France before ending bottom of a group containing Norway, Morocco and eventual runners-up Brazil.

Since then, a play-off semi-final defeat against Ukraine in 2022 is the closest Scotland have come to returning to the finals of the competition - but Clarke and his squad will hope to put an end to an all-too-long wait, starting with a win in Denmark on Friday night.

Where and when does Denmark v Scotland take place?

Scotland will travel to the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen to take on Denmark in their first World Cup 2026 qualifier this week. The game takes place on Friday, September 5 and kick off is set for 7.45pm BST.

Who is in the Scotland squad to face Denmark?

Lennon Miller could be the next Scot to move abroad. | Getty Images

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark (Hearts) Angus Gunn (Nottingham Forest) Liam Kelly (Rangers) Defenders: Grant Hanley (Hibernian) Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq) Aaron Hickey (Brentford) Dom Hyam (Blackburn Rovers) Max Johnston (SK Sturm Graz) Scott McKenna (GNK Dinamo Zagreb) Anthony Ralston (Celtic) Andy Robertson (Liverpool) John Souttar (Rangers) Kieran Tierney (Celtic) Midfielders: Ryan Christie (AFC Bournemouth) Lewis Ferguson (Bologna) Ben Gannon Doak (AFC Bournemouth) Billy Gilmour (SSC Napoli) John McGinn (Aston Villa) Kenny McLean (Norwich City) Scott McTominay (SSC Napoli) Lennon Miller (Udinese) Forwards: Che Adams (Torino) Kieron Bowie (Hibernian) Lyndon Dykes (Birmingham City) George Hirst (Ipswich Town)

What has been said about Denmark v Scotland?

Ryan Christie (left) and Lyndon Dykes during a Scotland training session earlier this week. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Scotland star Ryan Christie said of manager Steve Clarke: “I can only speak for myself, but I’m probably speaking for all the boys when I say how good he’s been since he came in. “He’s really turned around the feeling we’ve had in camps. I think we know, he’s probably said it publicly, how much he wants to get to a World Cup. We’re all the same. I hope it’s not his last campaign because of how well he’s done for us.

“I’m sure it probably won’t be until he walks away that he gets the full credit he deserves. I’m pretty sure if we can qualify for a World Cup it will hopefully seal his immortality as one of the best Scotland managers ever, which would be a nice touch.”

Is Denmark v Scotland being broadcast live on television?

Yes, the BBC have confirmed they are showing the game live and have revealed Kelly Cates, daughter of Scotland legend Kenny Dalglish, will be fronting their coverage. The broadcast will be shown on BBC Scotland, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and via the BBC Sport website and app. Coverage gets underway on BBC Scotland at 7.15pm, with BBC Two coverage starting 15 minutes later.

