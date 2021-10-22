Diehard fan's Livingston FC documentary is a surprise online hit

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Livingston Football Club: Rise of the Underdog was filmed by Calum Brown, as an end-of-year project for his BA Sports Journalism course at UWS, and has earned praise from Livingston manager David Martindale.

The star-studded documentary takes a rollercoaster ride through the highs and lows of Livingston’s relatively short history, with interviews from club legends such as former manager Jim Leishman, Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes and League Cup-winning captain Stuart Lovell.

It also includes historical perspective from well-known football pundits, such as Sky Sports reporter Luke Shanley and Clyde 1 Superscoreboard presenter, and UWS alumni, Gordon Duncan.

Calum said: “I’ve been around football all of my life, and I also grew up supporting Livingston – and the opportunity to film this documentary was truly special to me.

“Being able to interview some of the biggest names in the history of the club was an incredible experience, it really was a dream come true.

“I’ve been blown away by the reception to the documentary. The feedback has been so positive, and I’m genuinely surprised at the number of people who have watched it so far.

“The documentary wouldn’t have been possible had it not been for the BA Sports Journalism course, and I’m really grateful for the continued support of the lecturers.

“I’d also like to thank Livingston Football Club for the access they gave me, and the footballers, managers and journalists who agreed to be part of the documentary.”

The resurgence of Livingston mirrors the rehabilitation of manager David Martindale, once imprisoned for his role in organised crime and now seen as a role model for young people who could be led astray into a life on the wrong side of the law.

David said: “This is a fantastic documentary, and speaks volumes for the quality of Sports Journalism students at the University of the West of Scotland.

“It’s genuinely impressive that Calum has been able to produce such a comprehensive and well-produced chronicle of Livingston’s history, and how much the club has achieved in a relatively short space of time.

“I’m not at all surprised that the documentary has been well received – it’s excellent – and Calum is clearly an individual with a very bright future.”

Gordon Duncan, host of Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard and UWS alumni, said: “I have fond memories of my time at UWS, and I was really pleased when I was asked to participate in this documentary.

“Calum has done a tremendous job, and has produced a thoroughly entertaining and informative documentary, I’m not remotely surprised that it’s been so positively received and widely-viewed online.

“Its quality is all the more impressive when you consider that this was produced in the midst of a pandemic.”

Livingston Football Club: Rise of the Underdog is available to watch for free as part of the UWS Digital Student Showcase, which is available to view here: http://uwsartsandmedia.com/

For more information about studying Journalism at UWS, visit: https://www.uws.ac.uk/study/undergraduate/undergraduate-course-search/journalismjournalism-sport/

