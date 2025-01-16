Hibs and Hearts both enjoyed encouraging starts to 2025 as important wins start to pull them away from relegation trouble. David Gray’s side are actually unbeaten in the New Year, with five points from three games seeing them climb into the top-half, while their Edinburgh rivals have won two of their last three to pull off from the bottom of the table.

Hibs and Hearts have shown a renewed aggression in each of their recent wins but both will be keen to avoid crossing the fine line into challenges that catch the eye of referees. It’s something each side have managed to differing degrees so far, with neither perfecting the art.

With that in mind, the Edinburgh Evening News has taken a look at each Scottish Premiership club’s current disciplinary record to see who is keeping out of the referee’s eyeline. Take a look below.

