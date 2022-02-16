Disappointing Edinburgh City suffer setback in play-off push

Edinburgh City manager Gary Naysmith made two changes to his team

The Citizens remain fourth in the division but, crucially, failed to extend their four-point lead over Stenhousemuir, who now have a game in hand on their rivals.

The Capital outfit have been in fine form lately, taking 14 points from a possible 18 since just before Christmas. However, they failed to reach those heights at Ainslie Park last night, as struggling Rovers sealed a much-needed three points.

Manager Gary Naysmith made two changes to the side that saw off Stirling Albion 1-0 last Friday, ex-Hibs forward Ryan Shanley and Ciaran Brian replacing Ouzy See and Lee Hamilton respectively.

Rovers were fast out of the blocks, with Blair Malcolm hitting Brian Schwake’s crossbar in the sixth minute.

Danny Handling’s effort ruffled the side netting 10 minutes before the interval, as the teams went in level at the break.

The Coatbridge-based outfit threatened a couple of times early in the second half before their pressure paid off when defender Michael Travis turned the ball into his own net with 15 minutes left.

However, City were level three minutes later through John Robertson, after substitute Danny Jardine’s pass.