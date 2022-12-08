"Disrespectful": Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale boss Ryan Harding delivers Linlithgow Rose verdict after shock win

Ryan Harding, right, hopes Lothian's season continues on an upward trajectory

Lothian ended Rose’s 19-game unbeaten run last Saturday but Harding was left bemused by Rose boss Gordon Herd’s post-match interview when he claimed his side “weren’t beaten on the football park”, blaming referee Andrew Bryson for their defeat.

“I was a wee bit annoyed after the game, because I knew the minute the full-time whistle went after the game that their management team would be round the referee and they would make it about the referee’s performance,” said Harding.

“I’ve watched our highlights and their highlights; I’ve spoken to neutrals and every single person was of the opinion that there was nothing the referee got wrong.

“In his interview after the game, I thought Gordon’s comments were very disrespectful. Let’s be honest, Linlithgow are a fantastic team and to go 19 games undefeated, with some of the teams they played, is brilliant. In defeat I thought they would have been more humble and respectful; take your medicine and move on to the next game, but he showed disrespect to my players.

“To play at that level consistently throughout this season is a big ask, but I’ve known from day one this season that we have those performances in us, I would just like it to happen a bit more. There was a right good buzz about the team last week in training and in the dressing room before the game.”