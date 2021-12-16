Dorian Ogunro hoping Edinburgh University can spring a surprise against Rangers

Edinburgh University manager Dorian Ogunro

The students have been in good form lately following a disappointing run earlier on in the campaign and are now targeting one of the league's big guns.

The uni, who registered a 1-0 win over Gretna 2008 last time out, are currently 13th but are edging ever closer towards the top half of the table. Rangers, meanwhile, remain ten points adrift of leaders Bonnyrigg Rose in second and are coming off the back of a 2-1 defeat to East Kilbride.

"Playing Rangers will be a challenge as their high-scoring results against Bonnyrigg and Spartans show," Ogunro said. "They will also want to bounce back from their loss against East Kilbride, albeit they were down to ten men. They have so much quality they will be difficult to stop.

"But we can't concern ourselves with that. We have been playing well recently putting in some really positive performances and getting wins. Hopefully the boys will enjoy the challenge of facing Rangers and play as freely as possible.

"We'll need to manage the mental challenge, not deferring to our opponents and also keeping our concentration under pressure. We will focus on putting on a good performance and competing as well as we can."

Meanwhile, Civil Service Strollers have slipped down to sixth following defeat to struggling Cumbernauld Colts six days ago.

Ahead of tomorrow's trip to bottom-of-the-table Vale of Leithen, who picked up their first win of the season last weekend, manager Gary Jardine said: "Last week was disappointing but was no more than we deserved. We had a few missing but, as a group, myself included, we just had a real off day and Cumbernauld were better. For most this is their first season in the Lowland League and senior football so the way they have adapted and learned has been absolutely terrific.

"We obviously face a different Vale side to the last time out and confidence is huge in sport. I'm sure last week's result will have given them a huge lift so we need to return to our best."