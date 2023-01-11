And it was a double celebration for the Citizens as striker John Robertson also scooped the League One player gong for December.

The Capital side saw a seven-point return from a possible nine last month - victories over Clyde and Peterhead as well as a hard-fought draw with Montrose, with 21-year-old Robertson netting in each of those games. The youngster has netted 12 in all competitions so far this term.

Despite a disappointing 1-0 defeat last Saturday to league leaders Dunfermline, Edinburgh, who were promoted to Scottish football's third tier via the play-offs in May, remain second in the standings and three points better off than third-placed Falkirk.

Alan Maybury and John Robertson with their manager and player of the month awards. Picture: Tommy Lee.

"It's nice to get the recognition and my first as a manager so it's a really proud moment for me," Maybury told the Evening News. "I am obviously delighted to win the award but it is also for my staff and a reflection of the performances from the players and how well we have done on the pitch this season. They have been outstanding.

"John is a goalscorer and has something which is very hard to coach. He can something brilliant out of nothing and has been excellent since he came back into the team. The variety and quality of his goals shows that. He deserves his award."

Robertson has only recently returned to the squad falling a spell on the sidelines with Covid and an ankle injury.

He said: "Things have been going well. December was a good month for me personally with three goals and I don't think many people would've thought we'd be in this position as this time of the season.

"I'm just trying to help the team as best I can with scoring goals and chipping in with assists, but as long as the team is doing well and winning games then I'm happy.