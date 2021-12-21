Dougie Imrie quits Livingston to take on Morton job

Dougie Imrie is the new manager of Greenock Morton

He joined the West Lothian club from Hamilton Academical in May, taking on a dual role as head of the academy and first-team coach alongside manager David Martindale and assistant Marvin Bartley.

Imrie, who previously played for Morton in 2013/14, racking up 39 appearances and scoring 11 goals, helped re-establish Livingston’s academy programme in his seven months at the club.

Martindale said: “I want to go on record thanking Dougie for all his efforts while at the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As a club, it’s never easy losing important members of staff but at the same time, it’s also pleasing to see staff who have become good friends go on and have opportunities that are progressive in their careers. Dougie goes with all our thanks and best wishes going forward.”