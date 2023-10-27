Kevin Haynes has called on his Dunbar United players to make history in the second round of the Scottish Cup.

Up for the Cup: New Countess Park is all set for tomorrow's Scottish Cup clash

The Seasiders host league opposition for the first-time ever in a competitive fixture as League Two East Fife visit New Countess Park tomorrow, with Dunbar having the chance to reach the third round for the first time ever.

It’s been a super quick five weeks of preparation for the club since the draw was made, dealing with ticket and hospitality sales, while Haynes has been meticulous in his homework to ensure his side are best prepared.

Now the preparation is over, the Dunbar boss just wants the game to get underway.

“The players haven’t let it affect them, the game has hardly been spoke about amongst the group,” said Haynes.

“For a player, it’s just another game. It’s in a prestige competition and whatever, but the excitement will start to build now – after last night’s training, after we’ve discussed the opposition, after we’ve put our plans into place in regard to how we are going to approach the game. They will be engaged in that and focussed on the information that they have been given and trying to put that plan into place.

“I’ve relied on contacts [to get information] – every time they’ve played, we’ve been playing ourselves at the same time, so I have had people sent to games and I’ve picked the brains of other managers who I trust, who I appreciate will have an idea of what they are talking about. We are as prepared as we can be, we have everything covered.

“I have got an idea of how they play, their strengths and weaknesses, and we’ve just got to try and capitalise on that and counteract their strengths. We are ready to go, and we just want the game to kick off now.

“I am very confident we can cause them problems, we’ll get big moments in the game, we’ll create chances. We are so dynamic now; we are quite quick and that can cause anybody problems. It’s just about having that final bit of quality in the final end of the pitch which is make or break.

“Let’s be honest, we will get less chances tomorrow than we did last week against another Premier Division side, so we have to optimise those chances and take them when they come. We need to be controlled and not be too emotional when the chances fall to us.”

Haynes continued: “As much as it’s a historical day for the club, it’s the first league club to ever play at New Countess Park in a competitive game, there is potential for it to be even bigger if we were to create an upset. Make no mistake, we are the underdogs, and if we can create an upset then we are on to make even more history in terms of progression and potential opponents.

