Dunbar United boss Kevin Haynes

A top three finish in the First Division would ensure an immediate return to the top flight, and with five games remaining, the Seasiders are six points clear of second place Glenrothes who have two games in hand.

Promotion has always been the aim for Haynes, although given they have held top spot since the early months of the campaign, they don’t want to give it up now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goals from Sean Stewart and Cameron Dawson, plus a Johnny Edmond brace from the penalty spot on Saturday, secured back-to-back victories after two straight losses in the league.

“We had quite a nervy start, we didn’t settle down until we scored. Once we scored, we were always in control, I felt,” said Haynes. “We won three penalties on Saturday which just shows that we are in the opposition box, creating chances and causing bother. That’s testament to the boys, we had to bounce back after the defeats.

“Everyone has been aiming for us for near enough the whole season, we’ve had the target on our back, we’ve been top of the league since September or October. With every win now that we pick up its putting pressure on Glenrothes because they need to win two of their three games in hand, and they’ve still to play us.