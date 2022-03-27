Dunbar United discover belief as late Dean Whitson double secures incredible win

Dean Whitson celebrates one of his two late goals for Dunbar to secure an incredible victory over Linlithgow Rose

The New Countess Park men’s run without a league victory since December looked set to continue after goals from Mark Stowe and Alan Sneddon had the visitors in control.

However, Steven Thomson kick-started Dunbar’s revival with a free-kick on 74 minutes.

But that goal looked like being merely a consolation until centre back Dean Whitson struck twice inside two minutes right at the death to snatch all three points in dramatic style.

“It’s something that we’ve never done this season, coming back to win with so little time left,” said an understandably delighted Haynes.

“It’s our first league win this calendar year, we’d lost our last four, so it was pleasing.

“I seen a [different] side to the boys that I had never seen: the belief that they had – even when we scored the equaliser with four minutes to go I had two or three of the boys in the back of the net trying to get the ball so that they could get started again and go for the winner.

“That surprised me, because let’s be honest, a two-all draw would’ve been a good result being 2-0 down, but the boys had the belief to go and get the ball and get the game started as quick as they could.”

Haynes continued: “We were always in the game and creating chances [even at 2-0 down].

“We were playing well without really working their goalie.

“We were well in the game, there was no way that was a lucky result or a flukey result, it was a deserved result.”

Reflecting on what the result means for his team, Haynes added: “Had we not won we would’ve been in the bottom four.

“It has lifted us a couple of positions and we still have games in hand on most of the teams around us.

“I was wondering when the result was going to come but I knew we still had loads of games.