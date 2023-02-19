News you can trust since 1873
Dunbar United take giant leap towards East of Scotland League title with victory over nearest rivals

Dunbar United took a huge step towards securing the East of Scotland First Division title after a 3-0 win over nearest challengers Newtongrange Star.

By Neil McGlade
58 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Feb 2023, 8:37pm

Victory for the Seasiders takes them 13 points clear of the Midlothian outfit, who have played a game fewer.

Kevin Haynes' side have yet to lose this season at New Countess Park in the league and have only conceded three goals.

The hosts got off to the perfect start when Johnny Edmond netted in the eighth minute and the same player was at it again seven minutes before the interval with a well-placed finish into the bottom corner.

Dunbar United boss Kevin Haynes
Edmond went close to securing his hat-trick in the second half but Sean Stewart made sure of victory three minutes from time with his first goal for the club.

Haynes said: "We were solid and executed a game plan well. We knew Newtongrange would throw everything at us and we would need to defend our box well. To a man we were outstanding."

Elsewhere in the second tier, Leith Athletic ran out 3-2 winners on the road at Camelon - Stephen Scott and a Kayne Paterson brace proving enough for John Robertson's men. The Meadowbank-based side move up to ninth in the standings.

Meanwhile, in the Premier Division, leaders Linlithgow Rose were held to a goalless draw at home to Sauchie while Tynecastle turned in a battling performance but went down 4-2 at second-top Jeanfield Swifts.

Elsewhere, Haddington Athletic secured a 5-1 triumph over Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale and Broxburn put eight past Vale of Leithen without reply.

