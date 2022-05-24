East of Scotland Conference X: Syngenta and Whitburn title race boils down to final day shoot-out

Both teams have 69 points going into the final day, with leaders Syngenta – in their first season in the East of Scotland pyramid system – ahead by just a single one goal.

They host bottom-of-the-table Pumpherston on Saturday and are letting supporters in for free at Falkirk Stadium in the hope that a bumper crowd will help them rack up the goals.

Boss Gordon Wylde knows his side will need to score a few if they want to finish top after warning that Whitburn are more than capable of scoring a few themselves away to eight-placed Fauldhouse in their last game.

For both teams, however, securing a place in next season’s East of Scotland Second Division was always the main target.

Whitburn did just that with a 4-1 home win over Stoneyburn on Saturday thanks to Darren Liddell’s double and strikes from Aiden Martin and Lewis Anderson.

"Whitburn can score goals, so we’ll need too,” said Wylde. “Over the past few weeks they have proven that.

"They are on a high too of course with promotion and they have also deserved to go up this year and both sides will be going out with a real confidence about them.

"What I am excited to see is the fact that we can go out relaxed. Winning the league is just a bonus.

"We'd love to win it but the promotion is the main thing for us and no matter what happens we will be celebrating for sure.”

Whitburn boss Darren Wilson believes his club have the potential to climb through the divisions after securing promotion.

“The way we’ve gone about our business has been great and we’re trying to achieve something more at this club,” he told the West Lothian Courier. “There’s huge potential here and maybe folk have underestimated us.

Syngenta manager Gordon Wylde has led the Dyes to promotion from East of Scotland Conference X. Picture: Scott Louden

“I think we’re going to get stronger and I’m proud of the players, I’m proud of myself and I’m proud of everyone at the club for what we’ve achieved this season.