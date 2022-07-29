East of Scotland: Edinburgh United's Lewis Coult getting used to switch from player to manager

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 34-year-old was appointed as Second Division Edinburgh United’s new boss in June and the colourful ex-striker, who lists Cowdenbeath amongst his former clubs, is relishing the challenge of managing the Paties Road club.

“It’s a big change going from a player to being a manager role, especially the kind of character I am. I find it very hard to distance myself from being a player to being a manger but it’s all about learning and slowly but surely I am getting there,” said Coult.

“I thought about doing a player-manager role but the thought of getting myself fit made me sick. I am grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to getting going. It’s been a hectic pre-season, the boys have worked hard. It’s been hell for them but they seem to have responded well; they are all buying in to what I am trying to do.

Lewis Coult in action for Stirling Albion back in 2014.

“I don't fear anybody in this league and my players don’t fear anybody. I think we are good enough to go and win this league. The aim is to win the league. We obviously need a bit of luck on our side and we don’t know how it’s going to play out.

“I’ve backed myself throughout my whole career. It’s well documented I have battled demons in my head a lot of the time but this is one thing I am quite clear on.”