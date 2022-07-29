East of Scotland: Edinburgh United's Lewis Coult getting used to switch from player to manager

The 34-year-old was appointed as Second Division Edinburgh United’s new boss in June and the colourful ex-striker, who lists Cowdenbeath amongst his former clubs, is relishing the challenge of managing the Paties Road club.
“It’s a big change going from a player to being a manager role, especially the kind of character I am. I find it very hard to distance myself from being a player to being a manger but it’s all about learning and slowly but surely I am getting there,” said Coult.
“I thought about doing a player-manager role but the thought of getting myself fit made me sick. I am grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to getting going. It’s been a hectic pre-season, the boys have worked hard. It’s been hell for them but they seem to have responded well; they are all buying in to what I am trying to do.
“I don't fear anybody in this league and my players don’t fear anybody. I think we are good enough to go and win this league. The aim is to win the league. We obviously need a bit of luck on our side and we don’t know how it’s going to play out.
“I’ve backed myself throughout my whole career. It’s well documented I have battled demons in my head a lot of the time but this is one thing I am quite clear on.”
Lothians clubs joining Edinburgh United in the second tier are Arniston Rangers, Craigroyston, Dalkeith Thistle, Easthouses Lily, Edinburgh South, Heriot Watt University and Ormiston Primrose.