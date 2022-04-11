East of Scotland League: 16-year-old makes difference to boost Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale survival hopes

The Hutchie youngster has been fast-tracked to the first team from the clubs under 17 side, making his debut in their third round Scottish Cup clash with Edinburgh City in November.

Findlay netted an early opener at Craigroyston’s St Marks Park before the visitors levelled from the penalty spot through Chris McLeish.

Recent signing David Cross quickly restored Lothian’s lead though, and it proved to be the winner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Findlay, centre, celebrates his goal with Hutchison Vale teammates. Picture: Susan Watts

“When it gets to the last five games of the season you need to start winning, so to win against Jeanfield, who are probably one of the form teams in the league, is brilliant,” said Harding. “Anyone who watched the game would probably walk away thinking ‘that wasn’t a very nice game to watch.’

“Over the course of the 90 minutes, I felt we deserved the win. It wasn’t a great spectacle, the pitch was really bobbly, so the game became a battle, and we won those battles. In terms of chances, we had the better chances, I felt we probably should’ve went in 2-0 ahead at half-time at least but when you are in a dogfight being 1-0 up against a top team, you take it.

“A lot of teams would’ve looked at it and expected us not to pick anything up from the game. It wasn’t a surprise to me, we’ve got that in us, I just don’t think we’ve done it enough. At the start of the season you want to try and play, but right now I could not care how we win.

“I was delighted for Ryan getting his first senior goal, he deserved it. He’s given his all and he’s had quite a few chances being an attacking player but it didn’t quite come off for him.

“At least 15 boys have featured from our 20s or 17s this season. It’s important that they play every single week, and while they are in the team and playing, they will keep playing. If you are in the first team and playing well, you will stay there.”

Message from the editor