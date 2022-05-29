East of Scotland League: Preston Athletic edged out by Oakley United; Whitburn win 12-0 to clinch title

Preston went into the game at Pennypit Park, played in front of a big crowd, knowing they had to win and hope that other results went their way. But both leaders Oakley and second-placed Glenrothes won away from home to make it a Fife one-two.

Oakley’s 1-0 win away to Edinburgh South clinched the title and earned them promotion to the East of Scotland Premier Division for next season. They finished with 64 points, one ahead of both Glenrothes and Preston.

The East Lothian side finished the season unbeaten at home and manager Jack Lynch said: “When I look back over the season, the development of the club has been outstanding both on and off the park. I would like to thank my coaches and players for everything they have given me this season and I congratulate Oakley on winning the league.”

Elsewhere, Whitburn pipped Syngenta at the post to win the East of Scotland Conference X title on goal difference thanks to an incredible 12-0 win away to Fauldhouse.

Both teams had 69 points going into the final day, with Syngenta ahead by just a single one goal.

They defeated bottom-of-the-table Pumpherston 7-0 at Falkirk Stadium but it wasn’t enough to stop rampant Whitburn from overtaking them.

Both teams have been promoted to the new East of Scotland Second Division for next season.