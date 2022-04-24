East of Scotland: Penicuik Athletic snatch a 95th-minute winner against Musselburgh to keep title hopes alive

Tranent maintained their two-point lead at the top of the East Scotland Premier Division, but 10-man Penicuik Athletic kept their hopes alive thanks to a dramatic 95th-minute winner.

By Phil Johnson
Sunday, 24th April 2022, 10:33 am
Updated Sunday, 24th April 2022, 10:53 am

Watch here as captain Kieran Watson heads home from a corner with the very last touch of the game to edge out Musselburgh 1-0 and spark euphoric scenes at Penicuik Park.

For relieved Penicuik boss Stevie McLeish, the result was more important than the performance, especially after Liam O’Donnell – on as a half-time sub – was sent off for a second yellow card offence in the 77th minute.

In a scrappy game of few chances, Musselburgh Athletic boss Joe Hamill felt his team deserved at least a point and was frustrated when one scrambled attempt following a free kick into the box appeared to cross the line but was not given.

Penicuik captain Kieran Watson celebrates his 95th-minute winner

Tranent were comfortable 3-0 winners at home to Camelon, Rory Currie with a brace and Ben Miller on target, but third-placed Linlithgow Rose lost ground with a 0-0 draw at fourth-placed Jeanfield Swifts and must now win their remaining four games to keep their slim title hopes alive.

