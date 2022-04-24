East of Scotland: Penicuik Athletic snatch a 95th-minute winner against Musselburgh to keep title hopes alive

Watch here as captain Kieran Watson heads home from a corner with the very last touch of the game to edge out Musselburgh 1-0 and spark euphoric scenes at Penicuik Park.

For relieved Penicuik boss Stevie McLeish, the result was more important than the performance, especially after Liam O’Donnell – on as a half-time sub – was sent off for a second yellow card offence in the 77th minute.

In a scrappy game of few chances, Musselburgh Athletic boss Joe Hamill felt his team deserved at least a point and was frustrated when one scrambled attempt following a free kick into the box appeared to cross the line but was not given.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Penicuik captain Kieran Watson celebrates his 95th-minute winner