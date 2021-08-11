East of Scotland Qualifying Cup: Linlithgow knock out Spartans, wins for Leith, Tranent and Musselburgh

Linlithgow Rose manager Brown Ferguson

Premier League side Rose took an early lead after seven minutes when summer signing Jack Ogilve fired past Blair Carswell to bring his run of four clean sheets to an end.

The home side hit back midway through the first half when striker Aaron Murrell took advantage of Rose goalkeeper Lewis McMinn’s error after he spilled Scott McCrory-Irving’s cross.

Both sides had chances to edge in front, but it was Rose who prevailed in the final 15 minutes with Mark Stowe firing in a low strike to regain their lead, before Ogilve got his second of the night when he sent a stunning effort over the head of Carswell from the edge of the box.

Elsewhere in the second round, Conference A Leith Athletic shocked Premier League Dunbar United with a 4-1 win in East Lothian as they carried their impressive league form into the cup. Tranent were 6-0 winners away to Edinburgh South, while Musselburgh Athletic needed extra-time and penalties to overcome Stoneyburn after the visitors equalised with ten minutes remaining after Darren Downie’s early second half goal for the hosts.

In the first round, Broxburn Athletic came from behind to edge out ten-man Whitehill Welfare in Rosewell with a 3-1 win. Bob McKenzie had Andrew Kidd’s men ahead at the break, but an inspired second half fight back from the West Lothian men secured their spot in round two with goals from Liam Ireland, Greg Binnie and Cameron Ross. Chris Cairney was shown a straight red card for the home side at 2-1.

