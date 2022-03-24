East of Scotland title race will go down to wire, says Linlithgow assistant boss

Linlithgow Rose assistant John Millar, right, pictured with boss Gordon Herd, centre

Tranent have gained a big advantage this week with Rose and Penicuik both losing to Hill of Beath and Jeanfield Swifts, respectively.

Should Tranent win their game in hand they will go two points clear at the top of the table.

Rose also lost in midweek to Sauchie in the Traderadiators Challenge Cup, but Millar is confident they’ll bounce back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They and have the chance to return to the top of the league when they visit Dunbar United on Saturday.

“It’s important to remember where we have come from. When we took over I think we were actually ninth in the division, we were 15 points off Tranent and 14 points off Penicuik, so to do what we have done is incredible,” said Millar.

“To get on the run and to have the momentum that we have had, has been nothing short of outstanding.

“You don’t win leagues in February or March, the big months are always April and May so we have put ourselves in a really good position.

“There are going to be a number of twists and turns to come – we have Penicuik to play once and Tranent twice – both are very good sides.

“I think it will go down to the wire; it’s a team that will get on a run again and the team that is most together that will eventually win the league title.

“At any level of football losing is part of the process. The top teams in the world all lose games, and it’s how you react to those losses.

“We have no issues; the squad is full of brilliant guys that are aspirational to play at the highest level, they want to win the league title and progress into the Lowland League eventually.

“There will be good times and tough times along the way, it’s how you react to that. Playing the teams down the bottom at this stage is just as difficult as playing the teams at the top end of the league.”

Message from the editor