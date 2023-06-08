Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown promoting the match against Lyon at BT Murrayfield

Pre-season isn’t far away and although Hearts and Hibs have yet to announce their first-team friendly fixtures, games involving their younger players have been confirmed.

A Hibs XI will travel to take on Dunbar United on Tuesday, July 7 at New Countess Park before heading further down the A1 to take on Berwick Rangers on Saturday, July 8.

Hearts B team are away to Preston Athletic on Wednesday, July 12 and also travel to East Lothian to face Dunbar on Saturday, July 15. Hearts U18s are also away to Whitburn on Saturday, July 22.

Spartans prepare for their first season as an SPFL club with games at home to Tynecastle and Brora Rangers. Like Hearts and Hibs, Bonnyrigg Rose and FC Edinburgh have yet to announce their pre-season friendlies.

Perhaps the most eye-catching pre-season friendly announced so far in Edinburgh is Manchester United agains Lyon at at Murrayfield on Wednesday, July 19. Here is a selction of the some of the pre-season games in the Edinburgh and Lothians we know about so far:

Saturday, June 24

Linlithgow Rose v Raith Rovers (2.30pm)

Saturday, July 1

Bathgate Thistle v Edinburgh United (2.30pm)

Berwick Rangers v Haddington Athletic (3pm)

Linlithgow Rose v Whitburn Juniors (2.30pm)

Tuesday, July 4

Bathgate Thistle v Livingston B (7.30pm)

Dunbar United v Hibernian XI (7.30pm)

Linlithgow Rose v Stenhousemuir (7.45pm)

Livingston v Alloa Athletic (tbc)

Tynecastle v Spartans (7.45pm)

Saturday, July 8

Bathgate Thistle v Heriot Watt University (2.30pm)

Berwick Rangers v Hibernian XI (3pm)

Spartans v Brora Rangers (3pm)

Tuesday, July 11

Linlithgow Rose v Drumchapel United (7.45pm)

Newtongrange Star v Musselburgh Athletic (Ainslie Park, 7.30pm)

Tranent v Dunbar United (7.30pm)

Whitburn v Bathgate Thistle (7.30pm)

Wednesday, July 12

Preston Athletic v Hearts B (7.30pm)

Friday, July 14

Whitburn Juniors v Livingston U18 (tbc)

Saturday, July 15

Dunbar United v Hearts XI (2.30pm)

Easthouses Lily v Bathgate Thistle (2.30pm)

Fauldhouse United v Shotts Bon Accord (2.30pm)

Preston Athletic v Darvel (2.30pm)

Tranent v Auchinleck Talbot (2pm)

Tuesday, July 18

Dalkeith Thistle v Newtongrange Star (7.30pm)

Dunbar United v Edinburgh South (7.30pm)

Leith Athletic v Edinburgh College (tbc)

Linlithgow Rose v Dunipace (7.30pm)

Preston Athletic v Haddington Athletic (7.30pm)

Wednesday, July 19

Manchester United v Lyonnais (Murrayfield Stadium, 2pm)

Saturday, July 22

Arniston Rangers v Newtongrange Star (2.30pm)

Bathgate Thistle v Breadalbane (2.30pm)

Dalkeith Thistle v Preston Athletic (2.30pm)

Dunbar United v Newcastle Benfield (2pm)

Tynecastle v Turriff United (2pm)

Whitburn v Hearts U-18 (tbc)