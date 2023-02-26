The 19-year-old was a constant menace for the Bully Wee defence and netted his first goal for the club since joining from Kilmarnock earlier this month.

Lee Hamitlon headed home the opener at Meadowbank on the stroke of half-time before Warnock doubled the advantage with a neat finish six minutes after the restart.

Jim Duffy's men were reduced to ten men when Kurtis Roberts saw red for a rash challenge on Callum Crane and John Robertson rounded off a comfortable afternoon with an effort from the edge of the box.

Steven Warnock has hit the ground running at Edinburgh. Picture: Tommy Lee.

It was the Capital men's first win in the league since the 5-3 triumph at Airdrie on January 2.

"Steven's really good," Maybury told the Evening News. "I know him well from my time at Kilmarnock. He had a good loan at Forfar last year so it took a while to get him here as Killie wanted to keep him around. But we kept at it and I think he just gives us that something different. He covers distance, he looks after the ball. It's not obvious what he does - he's deceptive as he just shifts the ball enough to take it away from you. He created one against Montrose last week and he scores this week so he can be really pleased. We like him and as the rest of the boys get to know him, they'll trust him. He's a really good footballer and he's been brilliant since he's come in.

"We spoke about some organisational things during the week and in the first half I thought we were good. We stretched the game more in the second and probably the disappointing thing is we didn't score more, but their keeper made some top saves. The red card obviously makes it a little easier but some of our play was excellent."

Despite a difficult spell that saw Edinburgh lose four of their last five games prior to Clyde's visit, the club sits third in the League One standings.

"Listen we've had a tough run of games with Dunfermline, Falkirk, Queen of the South and Alloa, so it hasn't been easy," Maybury explained. "We're now three quarters of the way through the season and there's only been one other part-time team that's beaten us.

"The third quarter is the hardest one in the season. It sets you up for what you might be fighting for. We had two good wins at the start but the run of games makes it look worse because we hadn't won for a while, but we picked up a point at Montrose last week and have now beaten Clyde. We've got one game to go in this quarter against Kelty next week so we'll be going there trying to win it.

"We want to be competitive so we're ahead of the curve. We've got over the 40 point-mark we targeted at the start of the season but we're now fighting for something else and we want to stay up near the top for as long as we can.