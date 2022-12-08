The Citizens have enjoyed a remarkable maiden League One campaign winning ten of their 17 matches so far and are just five points off league leaders Dunfermline in second spot.

Manager Alan Maybury has assembled a squad who have gone toe to toe with seasoned full-time clubs including the Pars, Falkirk and Airdrie, the latter succumbing to a 6-0 defeat by the Capital men at the beginning of September.

And now Brown is hoping to see more fans back the team in 2023 as the club aims to push for an historic promotion to the Championship.

FC Ednburgh Chairman Jim Brown

"There is only one team in Edinburgh that can realistically win a league title this season and it’s not Hibs or Hearts," Brown quipped. "When we kicked off the campaign back in July, few would have predicted our current league position. Our confidence continues to grow and we’re closing in fast on the 40-point benchmark that will guarantee League One football next season. The support the players have received has been superb, and the atmosphere at the Alloa game, as the team overturned a 3-0 deficit to win 4-3, was truly memorable. To continue our race up the leagues we need to focus on growing the support.

"The players need a large vocal support from the stands, and the club needs your financial support so that we can build a squad capable of competing not only in League One but in the Championship and beyond. Nothing is impossible. We are doing our bit and we need the fans to stand up and back the team on and off the pitch.

"Buying our newly-released half-season ticket is the best way to support our club. You can get behind the boys and witness all the action as the team push for a historic promotion to the Championship."