Edinburgh City and Spartans sail past Capital rivals' youngsters in cup

Edinburgh City made it three out of three in the KDM Evolution Trophy with an action-packed 4-2 victory over Hearts B.

The Citizens are fourth in the 30-team standings, and remain on course to be one of six seeded clubs for the knockout stages.

Robbie Mahon continued where he left off at Dumbarton last week to open the scoring at Meadowbank before the Irishman doubled the hosts' advantage eight minutes later.

Innes Lawson effectively killed the tie with a nice finish in the 33rd minute and James Stokes headed home a fourth seven minutes before the half-time interval.

Bobby McLuckie reduced the arrears minutes later; Callen Robb's second-half stoppage time penalty too little, too late as the wee Jambos restored some pride.

City assistant manager Kirk Crichton said: "I thought up until the 35th minute we were excellent, very dominant, aggressive, and scored some really good goals. We gave away a sloppy goal and then, from there, we were actually a little bit disjointed which isn't like us. We huffed and puffed in the second half, had a few chances but I don't think we quite got the rhythm going.

"This cup competition has been very good for us. It gives us the chance to work on a lot of things."

Elsewhere, in KDM Evolution Trophy action, Spartans sailed past Hibs B 5-1 at the Vanloq Community Stadium.

Dougie Samuel's men came flying out of the traps and were two goals to the good at the interval, Sean Welsh and a Cammy Russell penalty the difference.

Mark Stowe added a third ten minutes after the restart before Bradley Whyte and Russell, with his second of the afternoon, made it five after 68 minutes.

Dean Cleland netted a consolation from the penalty spot for the young Hibees.

This was 15th-placed Spartans' first win in the competition following back-to-back draws against Cove Rangers and Peterhead.

Meanwhile, Bonnyrigg Rose suffered a third defeat of their Lowland League campaign following a 1-0 loss at Tranent.

A late Dean Brett penalty secured all three points for the hosts at Foresters Park, a result that leaves Rose ten points adrift of current leaders Linlithgow Rose.