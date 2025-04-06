Edinburgh City back on point in play-off push but time is running out for Bonnyrigg Rose

Ouzy See wheels away after netting for Edinburgh City. Picture: Jacob Booth

An Ouzy See double consolidated Edinburgh City's play-off push as the hosts saw off Clyde at Meadowbank.

The striker notched a first-half brace before the deficit was halved with 20 minutes remaining through Kyle Connell's terrific free-kick.

City goalkeeper Mark Weir then made sure of the points when he saved Connell's 81st-minute penalty after Jon Robertson had impeded Marley Redfern in the area.

Michael McIndoe's men remain in third, eight points adrift of League Two leaders Peterhead but, crucially, six points ahead of Capital rivals and fifth-placed Spartans, who maintain their own play-off hopes thanks to a 2-1 victory over Stranraer. Brogan Walls opened the scoring at the Vanloq Community Stadium but the visitors restored parity after the break courtesy of Max Guthrie. However, Spartans are now just three points off the pace of Elgin City after Cammy Russell won it for Dougie Samuel's side with little more than 10 minutes remaining.

Meanwhile, bottom-of-the-table Bonnyrigg Rose are now six points from safety after going down 5-0 to Peterhead at Balmoor.

With nearest rivals Forfar also springing a surprise with a 1-0 win over title challengers East Fife, time is fast running out for Rose who have just four games left if they are to avoid the relegation play-off against either Lowland League champions East Kilbride, or the Highland League winners, which is currently a two-way battle between Brora Rangers and Brechin City.

Defeat to East Fife on Saturday, coupled with a Forfar win at Clyde, would all but seal Jonny Stewart's men a tenth-place finish.