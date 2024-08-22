Edinburgh City boss Michael McIndoe. Picture: Tommy Lee.

Edinburgh City had been tipped as League Two's whipping boys prior to a ball being kicked.

And although the Citizens have mustered just a solitary point from their opening three games, manager Michael McIndoe won't shy away from his top-four aspirations.

Last weekend's 2-2 draw with Bonnyrigg Rose at Meadowbank got them off the mark following defeats to Stirling Albion and East Fife. But McIndoe is content with how his newly-assembled squad have fared so far after last season's relegation from Scottish football's third tier.

Former Bristol City, Doncaster and Coventry midfielder McIndoe, who grew up in the Capital, agreed a new three-year contract with City in June and is excited about the future.

However, he appreciates the enormity of the task ahead as he tries to rebuild a club that hit the headlines last season for all the wrong reasons. A six-point deduction for failing to pay their players on time cut deep, as did being hit with a winding-up order over an unpaid tax bill. But that chapter has been consigned to the history books and McIndoe believes he has recruited well despite having limited resources at his disposal.

"There's a lot going on and off the pitch," McIndoe told the Evening News. "Everyone is tipping us to finish bottom so we have to use that as fuel. We do have the smallest budget in the division this season, the smallest squad, but I don't think there's any disgrace in that. The club has to run the ship very tightly, but all that means nothing when a match starts at 3pm on a Saturday afternoon. These are not excuses. It's my job to make them all better footballers.

"I'm not disappointed with the first few games because I know there's a lot more to come from this group, but we need time to gel and that means building relationships on the pitch. We had the players in four times a week during pre-season and that's more than most part-time teams. We've got a good group of 19 with experience from League One, Two and the Lowland League so there's a lot to learn for the Lowland League guys in particular.

"Most of the clubs in League Two kept about 60 per cent of their squad last season where we've got rid of 90 per cent. So, they're getting used to the new system which isn't normal for Scottish football. I like to play 4-1-3-2 and I don't hide from that and like other teams to know what we play.

"The board have done a fantastic job in stabilising the football club and I'm doing the same where we've had to put a brand new squad together. They've been together probably the best part of ten weeks and I'm pleased with how it's coming together but I know it's going to take a little bit of time before we see the results on the pitch.

"The bottom line is I am going to try and get this group into the top four this year and I have no problem saying it. I've told the board, the players and I know if I do it we're punching way above our weight in relation to squad size and budget. I know it doesn't just click overnight so we need some time."

McIndoe admits there will be a heavy emphasis on youth and player development moving forward. However, another priority is getting more punters through the turnstiles at Meadowbank.

"This is a journey and that's why the football club offered me and my coaching staff three-year deals," he explained. "When the club was promoted to League One, it was not ready for it. I have to be honest. The whole infrastructure was not ready. The managers before my time done an excellent job in getting them up into the leagues, but we now want to be the third biggest club in Edinburgh.

"We have to build the fanbase. We want to attract Hibs and Hearts fans when their teams are away on Saturdays they come and watch us. We need people to come down and support us because we need their help.

"I'm under no illusion that this season is probably going to be our toughest. But we've reset. We want to be known as the club with the best youth pathway where we eventually get these guys into the first team and then we sell them on. Historically, the club has not done that a lot.

"We have a small, loyal fanbase and they're slowly creeping back. It's important the club builds its reputation back. It's my job to try and get back into League One and then onwards to the Championship because that has to be the aspiration."