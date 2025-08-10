Edinburgh City bounce back from emotional week to take maximum points

Bradley Barrett celebrates his stunning winner. Picture: Tommy Lee

Edinburgh City picked up a much-needed victory as they fought back to secure a 2-1 success at Stranraer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Citizens were hit with a 15-point deduction relating to an insolvency event at the beginning of last week, but plan to appeal the decision.

As a consequence, they are now rooted to the bottom of SPFL League Two, 12 points adrift of Stranraer and Elgin City, who have both lost their opening two fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City fell behind at Stair Park courtesy of a 61st-minute penalty by Mark Russell. However, the visitors rallied and drew level when Jack Duncan bundled home from a couple of yards. And, with just little more than 10 minutes remaining, Bradley Barrett's fantastic strike sealed a magnificent 2-1 win.

Manager Michael McIndoe said: "We struggled down here last season, it's a difficult place to come. But I can't praise that young group of players enough. It was super impressive, the work-rate, desire and determination. It's been an emotional week, there's been anger, a wee bit bitterness and the players are upset. We're being punished through no fault of our own.

"We're not privy to what goes in the boardroom of this football club. We get paid to win football matches, coach, and that's what we're going to stick to. We're not going to comment on it because, respectfully, we don't know enough about it. We find ourselves at the bottom of the table but what we're going to do is win football matches. I cannot praise the players enough for the week they've had with the card they've been dealt. The message from Edinburgh City is we're here, we're up for the battle and we'll meet the challenge head on."

Meanwhile, Spartans went down 2-1 to visitors Dumbarton at the Vanloq Community Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dougie Samuel's men fell behind in the 17th minute through Jamie Dishington's own goal.

The Sons doubled their lead when Kai KIrkpatrick netted just after the half-hour mark.

However, the hosts reduced the deficit minutes into the second half as Mark Stowe capitalised on a defensive error.

Ryan Blair was sent off for Dumbarton with 13 minutes remaining but Spartans could not salvage a late equaliser.