Edinburgh City chairman John Dickson has issued an update to supporters amid this week's loss of another batch of first-team stars.

Edinburgh City chairman John Dickson. Picture: Tommy Lee.

A cash-flow crisis has left the League One outfit unable to pay staff wages which has led to a host of first-team players exiting Meadowbank as a result.

It was confirmed earlier this week striker Ryan Shanley and defender Lee Hamilton are moving onto pastures new, agreeing to join Falkirk and Clyde respectively on January 1.

And club captain Danny Handling was another high-profile departure earlier this month signing for Highland League champions Brechin City with more expected to follow in the new year.

The Citizens are currently bottom of Scottish football's third tier with just two wins all season. However, the board of directors' biggest battle revolves around trying to keep the club afloat before the season is out.

A statement issued by Dickson read: "I apologise to all those who have been affected by the difficulties and uncertainty that has dogged the club over recent weeks.

"Firstly, to all the players who sadly have been left with no option but to leave the club, I am truly sorry that this has happened, and particularly so at this time of the year. We have parted company with a significant number of our first-team squad and to all those players I wish them every success in the future.

"From there, I must also extend my apologies to Michael McIndoe and his backroom team, who have had the goalposts moved so early into their tenure. It is a great testament to his character that while this has been forced on him, his commitment to the club remains.

"It is essential that I apologise and extend my absolute sympathies to our supporters, who have no doubt been on an emotional rollercoaster over the last couple of weeks. We have a small, but totally committed and passionate fanbase, many of whom have followed us from our East of Scotland days, and I appreciate their continued backing as we navigate our way through the challenges ahead.

"When I first took over the club, it was with the intention of creating a sustainable model, which would grow organically and have community engagement ant the core of its values. Whilst the current position has been forced upon us, it must also be seen as an opportunity to recognise where we have gone wrong and make decisions accordingly.

"Our resolve and commitment however are undaunted, and we believe we now have a roadmap through the coming months and having had an opportunity to carry out a full re-assessment of the way the club operates, I am fully convinced that we can emerge from this period with a more robust and sustainable club."

