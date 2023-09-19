Edinburgh City chairman John Dickson throws his weight behind manager Alan Maybury
Saturday's 5-2 defeat at Montrose was the Citizens' sixth straight loss leaving them rock bottom of Scottish football's third tier without a single point to their name.
However, Dickson says Maybury, who guided the club to a sixth-placed finish last season, is confident better days lie ahead for the Meadowbank side, starting with this weekend's visit of second-bottom Cove Rangers.
"The club is fully behind Alan," Dickson told the Evening News. "The problem we have at the moment is just getting the guys to bond. It was a fairly whirlwind summer with a lot going on to the point where the players didn't know what was actually happening until we took over. I think we just need a wee bit of luck. We're disappointed with how the season has started, of course we are, but we're still very confident it can be turned around.
"I actually had a chat with the guys up at Montrose at the weekend and they were saying they had a season where they had seven straight defeats and then it just turned. This time last year we were sitting top of the league so I can only put it down to the disruption we had over the summer.
"The board back the manager. We've got the visit of Cove on Saturday so hopefully the fans will get behind the team and the manager because we need that support."