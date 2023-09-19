Edinburgh City chairman John Dickson insists the board are fully behind manager Alan Maybury despite a poor start to their League One campaign.

Edinburgh City boss Alan Maybury has endured a difficult start to the season.

Saturday's 5-2 defeat at Montrose was the Citizens' sixth straight loss leaving them rock bottom of Scottish football's third tier without a single point to their name.

However, Dickson says Maybury, who guided the club to a sixth-placed finish last season, is confident better days lie ahead for the Meadowbank side, starting with this weekend's visit of second-bottom Cove Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The club is fully behind Alan," Dickson told the Evening News. "The problem we have at the moment is just getting the guys to bond. It was a fairly whirlwind summer with a lot going on to the point where the players didn't know what was actually happening until we took over. I think we just need a wee bit of luck. We're disappointed with how the season has started, of course we are, but we're still very confident it can be turned around.

"I actually had a chat with the guys up at Montrose at the weekend and they were saying they had a season where they had seven straight defeats and then it just turned. This time last year we were sitting top of the league so I can only put it down to the disruption we had over the summer.