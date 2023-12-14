Edinburgh City chairman John Dickson has moved to allay fears that the club is on the brink of financial collapse.

Edinburgh City chairman John Dickson. Picture: Tommy Lee.

The Capital club chief admits there are a few hurdles to overcome but the long-term future of the League One outfit is secure.

Captain Danny Handling last night announced his immediate departure on social media due to "unfortunate circumstances" with other members of the first-team squad expected to follow suit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week it was revealed that several players hadn't been paid by the Meadowbank club, currently bottom of Scottish football's third tier, due to a cash-flow crisis.

City directors cited a lack of investment behnd the current predicament and it remains to be seen what sort of side manager Michael McIndoe will be able to field at Queen of the South on Saturday.

However, chairman Dickson, who assumed control in June from former owner Tom Tracy, is confident a resolution will be found.

"We're going to put out a club statement early next week," he told the Evening News. "We're here, we're not going anywhere. We're just trying to get all the ducks in a row so we know exactly where we stand. Colin (Campbell) and I stepped in to make sure the club survived in the summer, and there have been a few things that have crawled out of the woodwork that we've had to deal with, but we're still here to tell the tale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're constantly in touch with the fans, we talk to them on match days. Yes, there are a few things happening but all that will become clearer in the statement next week. We're definitely here for the long term. Football is scrutinised. If we were a toy company, for example, and there was a wee bump in the production line and we had to release a few employees, it wouldn't even be mentioned. But because it's football, it's scrutinised a lot more in depth.