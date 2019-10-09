Edinburgh City: Date and time confirmed for Scottish Cup clash with Banks O'Dee
Edinburgh City's William Hill Scottish Cup clash with junior outfit Banks O'Dee has been brought forward to Friday October 18.
The draw for the second round of the competition handed home ties to both Spartans and the Citizens, who share Ainslie Park in the north of the Capital.
Spartans' home tie with Queen's Park will go ahead at 3pm on Saturday October 19, with City taking on the SJFA North Superleague side the previous night, with a 7.30pm kick-off.
Banks O'Dee have already negotiated three stages of the competition to reach the second round, having seen off Glasgow University 5-0 and Golspie Sutherland 2-0 in the First and Second Preliminary Rounds respectively before an impressive 4-1 win over Highland League side Forres Mechanics in the first round proper.
James McDonaugh's side are making their first appearance in the 2019/20 edition of the competition